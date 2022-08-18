Firearms seized after RCMP foot chase in Dauphin, Man., suspects still on the loose

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Dauphin, Man., are on the lookout for two suspects linked to illegal firearms and drug trafficking.

Mounties were patrolling on 1st Street South when they spotted three known individuals on bicycles at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Believing they were trafficking drugs, police approached the trio, who immediately took off on their bikes.

Officers ran after the group and caught a 21-year-old Saskatoon man while the others got away.

RCMP say a search of the suspect’s backpack turned up a sawed-off shotgun, a handgun, bear spray and break-in tools.

The suspect was put behind bars and faces a several charges.

Police are looking for the remaining suspects –a 24-year-old man and 30-year-old man, both from Dauphin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

