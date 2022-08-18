Menu

Canada

Firearms seized after RCMP foot chase in Dauphin, Man., suspects still on the loose

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 12:13 pm
Firearms seized by Dauphin RCMP. View image in full screen
Firearms seized by Dauphin RCMP. Dauphin RCMP

RCMP in Dauphin, Man., are on the lookout for two suspects linked to illegal firearms and drug trafficking.

Mounties were patrolling on 1st Street South when they spotted three known individuals on bicycles at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP seize meth, cocaine and more in Dauphin traffic stop

Believing they were trafficking drugs, police approached the trio, who immediately took off on their bikes.

Officers ran after the group and caught a 21-year-old Saskatoon man while the others got away.

RCMP say a search of the suspect’s backpack turned up a sawed-off shotgun, a handgun, bear spray and break-in tools.

Read more: Man killed in crash with farm machinery on RM of Dauphin road

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was put behind bars and faces a several charges.

Police are looking for the remaining suspects –a 24-year-old man and 30-year-old man, both from Dauphin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

