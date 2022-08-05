Menu

Man killed in crash with farm machinery on RM of Dauphin road

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 5, 2022 2:15 pm
RCMP Dauphin detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Dauphin detachment. RCMP

A man from the RM of Dauphin is dead after a crash between his ATV and a piece of farm equipment on Road 144 North near Ochre Beach.

Dauphin RCMP said they were called to the collision just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, and that the man, 46, was pronounced dead on scene.

Read more: Winnipeg driver, 17, arrested in crash that killed RM of St. Andrews man

The investigation has determined that the man crashed into the back of a haybine being pulled by a tractor. Speed is believed to be a factor.

The tractor driver, 57, was uninjured.

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

