Police arrest Romana Didulo follower who ripped counter-protester’s sign in Peterborough

A fourth arrest has been made after followers of Romana Didulo attempted to arrest police in Peterborough last weekend.

Prior to followers arriving at the Peterborough Police Service station, one of the followers of the self-claimed “Queen of Canada” ripped down a sign reading “Vaccines Save Lines” that was being held by a counter-protester at nearby Confederation Park.

The counter-protester had spent the day yelling the sign’s message along with “Heil Satan” at the crowd of 30 who said they were going to arrest officers for “COVID crimes” and “crimes against humanity.” Didulo, who arrived in the city in an RV, has called for the arrests and killings of anyone involved with Canada’s rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. Many of her supporters have delivered “cease and desist” letters to organizations demanding they end their “crimes against humanity.”

The protest led to the arrest of two men who tried to stop officers as they entered the parking lot. A third man was arrested a day later in connection with the incident.

Police say on Wednesday, the man who ripped down the sign turned himself in to police.

The 55-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 30.

The incident didn’t deter the unknown counter-protester who continued yelling, prompting a woman outside the station to assault him. Video shows the woman kicking him and then ripping off his face mask — all incidents caught on video by lawyer and citizen journalist Caryma Sa’d and shared on her Twitter feed:

Counter-protester endures three separate physical assaults from an older lady who grabs his knapsack, lifts her foot to his crotch, and rips off his mask. This happened directly outside @PtboPolice station. There’s not a single cop in sight. #cdnpoli #Peterborough #QAnon pic.twitter.com/Ba7lRtHpjb — Caryma Sa'd – Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) August 13, 2022

Police are looking for the woman. Anyone with information can call the Peterborough Police crime line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit tips online at stopcrimehere.ca.

In response to the weekend incident, Peterborough Mayor Diane Therrien tweeted some harsh words for the participants:

