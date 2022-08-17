Menu

Economy

Joint funding improves sports and recreation opportunities in Manitoba

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted August 17, 2022 6:31 pm
Canada and Manitoba is spending money on two sports and recreation infrastructure projects in Winnipeg and Neepawa, according to an announcement Wednesday. View image in full screen
The federal and provincial governments are spending money on two sports and recreation infrastructure projects – in Winnipeg and Neepawa – according to an announcement Wednesday.

Funding will be allocated for the purchase of a new, energy-efficient ice plant for the University of Manitoba’s Max Bell Centre, located on the University’s Fort Garry campus in Winnipeg.

This work is part of the Fort Garry District Energy Upgrade Project announced in July 2021.

“Following the investment we made last year, this funding is one more step in transforming the Max Bell Centre into a sustainable, energy-efficient home for our U of M Bisons,” said Terry Duguid, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

The Government of Canada is contributing up to $363,200 and the University of Manitoba is contributing $544,800 to the project.

Read more: Winnipeg airport receives provincial funding for economic growth

“As we build new spaces that create an enriching campus, one that promotes and sustains a culture of active living, it is important to be stewards of the facilities we already have,” said Dr. Michael Benarroch, president and vice-chancellor of the University of Manitoba.

Click to play video: 'The growing need to keep cities cool' The growing need to keep cities cool
The growing need to keep cities cool – Aug 9, 2022

Additionally, $550,000 will be allocated toward the development of multi-use trails in Neepawa.

“The Neepawa multiuse trail park project will feature trails suitable for walking, biking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and winter fat-biking. There will also be varying degrees of difficulty, from entry level to advanced loops,” said Manitoba Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services Minister Reg Helwer.

This project will provide more options for residents of Neepawa and the surrounding area to stay active and enjoy nature year-round.

Read more: Three Manitoba communities among Canada's fastest-growing municipalities

“Our government recognizes the importance of investing in recreation infrastructure to help build healthy, inclusive and vibrant communities.” Helwer said.

The Town of Neepawa is contributing $137,500 towards eligible costs for the project.

“As our community continues to grow, council understands the importance of ensuring the availability of accessible public spaces that offer a variety of options for recreational and leisure activity,” said Neepawa Mayor Blake McCutcheon.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg sewage treatment plant gets federal, provincial funding for 2nd phase of upgrades' Winnipeg sewage treatment plant gets federal, provincial funding for 2nd phase of upgrades
Winnipeg sewage treatment plant gets federal, provincial funding for 2nd phase of upgrades
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Climate Change tagwinnipeg tagEnvironment tagGovernment of Canada tagSustainability tagGovernment of Manitoba tagNeepawa tagNew Neepawa trails tagSports and recreation in Manitoba tagUniversity of Manitoba’s Max Bell Centre tag

