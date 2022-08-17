Joint funding improves sports and recreation opportunities in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

The federal and provincial governments are spending money on two sports and recreation infrastructure projects – in Winnipeg and Neepawa – according to an announcement Wednesday.

Funding will be allocated for the purchase of a new, energy-efficient ice plant for the University of Manitoba’s Max Bell Centre, located on the University’s Fort Garry campus in Winnipeg.

This work is part of the Fort Garry District Energy Upgrade Project announced in July 2021.

“Following the investment we made last year, this funding is one more step in transforming the Max Bell Centre into a sustainable, energy-efficient home for our U of M Bisons,” said Terry Duguid, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

The Government of Canada is contributing up to $363,200 and the University of Manitoba is contributing $544,800 to the project.

“As we build new spaces that create an enriching campus, one that promotes and sustains a culture of active living, it is important to be stewards of the facilities we already have,” said Dr. Michael Benarroch, president and vice-chancellor of the University of Manitoba.

Additionally, $550,000 will be allocated toward the development of multi-use trails in Neepawa.

“The Neepawa multiuse trail park project will feature trails suitable for walking, biking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and winter fat-biking. There will also be varying degrees of difficulty, from entry level to advanced loops,” said Manitoba Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services Minister Reg Helwer.

This project will provide more options for residents of Neepawa and the surrounding area to stay active and enjoy nature year-round.

“Our government recognizes the importance of investing in recreation infrastructure to help build healthy, inclusive and vibrant communities.” Helwer said.

The Town of Neepawa is contributing $137,500 towards eligible costs for the project.

“As our community continues to grow, council understands the importance of ensuring the availability of accessible public spaces that offer a variety of options for recreational and leisure activity,” said Neepawa Mayor Blake McCutcheon.

