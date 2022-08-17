1 dead, 1 injured following motorcycle crash in Cramahe Township: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP say a motorcyclist died following a crash in Cramahe Township on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:35 p.m., officers responded to reports of a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle along County Road 21 in the area of Walker Road, about midway between Castleton and Colborne.

Police say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger on the motorcycle was taken to hospital with unknown injuries, OPP stated at 5 p.m.

County Road 21 between Walker Road and Pogue Road is closed as OPP investigate.

#NthldOPP, Fire and EMS responded to a serious single motorcycle collision on County Rd 21 and Walker Rd, north of @MunOfBrighton at approx. 2:30pm. County Rd 21 is closed in both directions. Please avoid area. More info released when available. Witnesses call 1-888-310-1122. ^gp pic.twitter.com/TkRyUO1QQ8 — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) August 17, 2022

OPP are appealing to witnesses to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.