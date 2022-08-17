Menu

Traffic

1 dead, 1 injured following motorcycle crash in Cramahe Township: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 17, 2022 5:19 pm
opp patch View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP say a motorcyclist has died following a crash on County Road 21 in Cramahe Township on Aug. 17, 2022. The Canadian Press file

Northumberland OPP say a motorcyclist died following a crash in Cramahe Township on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:35 p.m., officers responded to reports of a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle along County Road 21 in the area of Walker Road, about midway between Castleton and Colborne.

Read more: Motorcyclist airlifted following crash near Little Britain: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Police say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger on the motorcycle was taken to hospital with unknown injuries, OPP stated at 5 p.m.

County Road 21 between Walker Road and Pogue Road is closed as OPP investigate.

OPP are appealing to witnesses to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

 

