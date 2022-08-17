1 dead, 1 injured following motorcycle crash in Cramahe Township: Northumberland OPP

Northumberland OPP say a motorcyclist died following a crash in Cramahe Township on Wednesday afternoon.
Around 2:35 p.m., officers responded to reports of a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle along County Road 21 in the area of Walker Road, about midway between Castleton and Colborne.
Police say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger on the motorcycle was taken to hospital with unknown injuries, OPP stated at 5 p.m.
County Road 21 between Walker Road and Pogue Road is closed as OPP investigate.
OPP are appealing to witnesses to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.
