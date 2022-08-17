Driver crashes into empty Kelowna school bus, police cruiser, then runs into forest: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A driver of a green hatchback went on a dangerous ride through Kelowna Tuesday, smashing first into an empty school bus and then, at another location, a police cruiser.

He later escaped on foot into the forest.

The situation got underway at about 5:11 p.m. Tuesday when a green hatchback was spotted after running into an empty school bus at Springfield and Durin Road.

The bus was empty with the exception of its driver, who was uninjured, but the green hatchback didn’t stop to find out details, RCMP said.

“The driver of the green hatchback was directed by the officer to pull his vehicle to the side of the road,” RCMP said in a press release. “Instead, the driver fled westbound at a high rate of speed.”

Not long after, RCMP unsuccessfully attempted to stop and box in the vehicle. Before it got away, however, a female passenger exited the vehicle.

“The green hatchback struck both a police vehicle as well as the female who had exited the fleeing vehicle,” RCMP said.

“The female, uninjured, was initially arrested and later released by officers at the scene.”

RCMP said the green hatchback was again spotted in the 2000 Block of Loseth Drive after witnesses observed a man exiting the vehicle and running away southeast into the forest of Kirschner Mountain.

Despite a thorough search, the man was not located. The car was impounded and Mounties said the licence plate on it did not match the vehicle.

“We take these incidents extremely seriously and would like to reassure the public that we will be working diligently to identify the driver, in order to hold him accountable for his actions,” Sgt. Mark Booth said.

The RCMP is asking the public that if anyone witnessed any of this and or has dash camera recording, please contact the RCMP at 250- 762-3300.

