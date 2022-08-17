Mississauga transit officers recognized for ‘life-saving efforts’ following serious crash

Send this page to someone via email

Two Mississauga transit officers have been recognized for their “life-saving efforts” following a serious crash last month, the City’s fire chief has announced.

A statement posted to Mississauga Fire Chief Deryn Rizzi’s Twitter account Tuesday detailed the actions of Amanda Watters and Sejad Jawad that led to them receiving the Fire Chief’s Recognition Award.

The post said the two officers were responding to an incident late on July 21 and were performing a routine issue when they heard the “unmistakable sound” of vehicle crashing near Erindale Station Road and Central Parkway.

Watters and Jawad ran towards the single-vehicle crash scene and saw a man in his late teens trapped inside of an SUV.

The car had been travelling east on Central Parkway approaching Erindale Station Road when it hit an office building and came to a rest in a driveway, the statement said.

“The front-end of the SUV had smoke visible and the trapped patient was screaming in agony,” the statement said.

“Officers Watters and Jawad, without hesitation, proceeded to enter the smoking SUV and rescued the gentleman, moving him safely away from the damaged, smoking vehicle.”

The statement said the officers “acted voluntarily with care and compassion to serve someone in need, with moral integrity while facing an element of personal risk.”

“The decision to act heroically is a choice that any of us may be called upon to make at some point in time,” it continued.

“We hope that these actions inspire others to answer the call to help — in times of need.”

