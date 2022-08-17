Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Air Canada eyes 79% of pre-COVID flight capacity this summer amid staff shortage

By Staff Reuters
Posted August 17, 2022 12:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Paying the price for cancelled flights' Paying the price for cancelled flights
WATCH ABOVE: Paying the price for cancelled flights – Aug 10, 2022

Air Canada AC.TO said on Wednesday it plans to operate flights at 79% of its pre-pandemic capacity this summer, amid a shortage of workers and strong demand for air travel.

Canada’s largest carrier also said it had recalled employees laid off during the pandemic and would hire additional workers.

Read more: Air Canada rejects passenger compensation claims, citing staff shortages and safety

The company has struggled with complaints over long lines and lost luggage at some hubs, but executives now see improvements in baggage handling amid high demand for international travel.

The carrier has about 34,000 employees, compared with 34,700 employees it had before the pandemic started.

— Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru

Advertisement
© 2022 Reuters
Air Canada tagAir Canada flights tagair canada flight status tagair canada staff shortage tagflight cancellation and delay tagair canada flight operations tagair canada flight operations summer tagair canada lay off tagair canada summer flight schedules tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers