SIU invokes mandate after man seriously injured during interaction with London, Ont. police

Ontario’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a man was seriously injured during an interaction with London, Ont. police overnight Wednesday near an east end overpass.

Officers had responded to the scene around midnight for a report of a man in distress near the railway overpass located on Highbury Avenue just north of Dundas Street, police said.

Few details have been made public, but police said officers located the man and “commenced negotiations which were unsuccessful.”

The man was taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries around 1:45 p.m., police said.

The Special Investigations Unit has now invoked its mandate, police said.

An inquiry to the SIU was not returned by publishing time.

