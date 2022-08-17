Morning news rewind: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Fire Department on lithium-ion batteries, Canadian Blood Services on the need for donors, and a chicken adobe recipe from the Philippines Pavilion at Folkfest.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Aug. 17, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Fire risk with lithium-ion batteries: Saskatoon Fire Department

With cell phones, laptops, scooters and vehicles, lithium-ion batteries are becoming more common.

However, the Saskatoon Fire Department says fire incidents involving lithium-ion batteries are becoming more prevalent.

The department has advice on storing and taking care of the batteries, including proper charging procedures.

Immediate need for blood donors: Canadian Blood Services

Canadian Blood Services says there is an immediate need for all eligible blood donors to help replenish the national inventory of blood products.

According to Aaron Barlow, territory manager of donor relations, they also need 100,000 new donors to join Canada’s lifeline this year to ensure patient needs can be met.

Recipe: Philippines Pavilion serves up chicken adobe at Folkfest

Folkfest is back in person for the first time in two years.

Fay Santos-Vargas is cooking up some fantastic creations at the Philippines Pavilion and provides a tasty tee-up with what to expect — chicken adobe.

Chicken Adobe recipe

Prepare the marinade and mix together:

1/3 cup vinegar

1/3 cup soy sauce

2 tbsp crushed garlic

2 medium-sized dry bay leaves

5 tbsp sugar (adjust accordingly)

1 tsp chili sauce

½ tsp fresh crushed pepper

Place 2½ pounds of chicken pieces, cut and washed, and the marinade mix in a pot or deep pan.

Cook covered over low heat for 10 minutes. Cook for another 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Best served over rice.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Aug. 17

It’ll be hot and windy, along with the risk of thunderstorms. Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Aug. 17, morning SkyTracker forecast.

