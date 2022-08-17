Menu

Economy

Keyera and CN Rail to evaluate Alberta terminal project

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 17, 2022 10:07 am
CN rail trains are shown at the CN MacMillan Yard in Vaughan, Ont., on Monday, June 20, 2022. View image in full screen
File: CN rail trains are shown at the CN MacMillan Yard in Vaughan, Ont., on Monday, June 20, 2022. Nathan Denette, THE CANADIAN PRESS

Keyera Corp. and Canadian National Railway Co. have signed a deal to evaluate building a rail terminal in Alberta to ship energy products.

The companies say they have signed a memorandum of understanding to look at the construction of a project in Alberta’s industrial heartland.

They say the new infrastructure would aggregate conventional and clean energy from multiple sources.

Read more: Keyera names Dean Setoguchi as its next CEO, Smith to retire at the end of 2020

Keyera CEO Dean Setoguchi says the agreement builds on the strengths of each partner.

The plan calls for a facility built on adjoining lands belonging to Keyera and CN.

Read more: CN Rail reports record second-quarter revenues despite higher transporting cost

Story continues below advertisement

It envisions a facility capable of handling six inbound and outbound high-capacity trains daily, once complete.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
