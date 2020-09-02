Menu

Canada

Keyera names Dean Setoguchi as its next CEO, Smith to retire at the end of 2020

By The Staff The Canadian Press
natural gas pipeline
Stacked steel pipe with sunlight reflecting on the interior walls. Focus point at rear of pipes. Getty Images

Keyera Corp. says president and chief commercial officer Dean Setoguchi will become its next chief executive after David Smith retires from the job at the end of the year.

The natural gas pipeline and processing company says Setoguchi will take over the top job and join the company’s board of directors effective Jan. 1, 2021.

Setoguchi joined Keyera in 2008 as chief financial officer.

Read more: Keyera stock gets boost after it green lights $1.3B Alberta liquids pipeline

He was appointed chief commercial officer in 2018 and promoted to president and chief commercial officer this past March.

As part of the transition, Jamie Urquhart has been promoted to the role of senior vice-president and chief commercial officer.

Urquhart was Keyera’s vice-president of marketing.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
