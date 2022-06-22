Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

CN Rail announces new investments in Ontario and Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 22, 2022 10:52 am
Canadian National Railway Co. announced plans to invest approximately $430 million in Ontario and $365 million in Alberta this year. View image in full screen
Canadian National Railway Co. announced plans to invest approximately $430 million in Ontario and $365 million in Alberta this year. The Canadian Press

Canadian National Railway Co. announced on Tuesday plans to invest approximately $430 million in Ontario and $365 million in Alberta this year.

The Montreal-based company says the investments will be in technology, capacity, rolling stock units and company-wide decarbonization initiatives, as well as network improvements.

Read more: CN Rail signals, communications employees walk off job across Canada

Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra said in a news release that the announcement will help “improve the fluidity of (Canada’s) rail network against the unprecedented disruptions to service” in the last two years.

Trending Stories

CN Rail has invested more than $1 billion in Ontario and in Alberta in the last five years.

Read more: CN Rail profits dip amid supply chain snarls, lower grain exports

Story continues below advertisement

The announcement comes just a few days after 750 CN Rail workers from across the country represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers hit the picket line. The signal and communications workers are fighting for better wages and benefits.

CN said operations remain uninterrupted under its contingency plan. It continues to encourage the union to end the strike through an agreement or binding arbitration.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
CN Rail tagCanadian National Railway Co. tagCanadian Rail tagCanadian rail capacity tagCanadian rail network tagCN Rail investment Alberta tagCN Rail investment Ontario tagCN Rail investments tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers