Kitchener councillor Sarah Marsh announces she will not seek re-election

With just a few days remaining before nominations close, Kitchener city councillor Sarah Marsh has announced she will not seek re-election.

“Thank you so much for being the engaged and thoughtful community that you are. It has been an honour to serve you as your Ward 10 representative these past eight years,” the Ward 10 councillor said in a letter posted to Twitter.

“After long and careful consideration, I have decided not to seek re-election this fall.”

After serving two terms on council, Marsh says she will take some time before deciding what to do next.

“While I plan to take some time to decide where to focus my energies next, I have no doubt I will seek out ways to continue contributing to this community’s advancement,” she stated.

Marsh joins a growing list of local politicians whose names will not be on the ballot for this fall’s election including Ward 5 Coun. Kelly Galloway-Sealock and three of the four Kitchener regional councillors, Tom Galloway, Geoff Lorentz and Elizabeth Clarke.

All other members of Kitchener council have indicated one way or another whether they will seek another term of office aside from Ward 5’s John Gazzola.

Two more names were added to the growing list of people looking to replace Marsh on Wednesday as there are currently five people who have registered to run this fall.

The list of candidates seeking her seat includes Aislinn Clancy, Peter Davis, Daniel Fife, Lana Hiscock and Stephanie Stretch.