Kitchener asking for residents’ input in drawing up new 20-year plan

Kitchener says it is asking for residents’ input as it looks to establish a new 20-year plan for its future, which will guide council through the next four years.

The city says it is hoping to better understand which priorities matter most to residents as it looks to shape Kitchener’s future.

“This is an exciting time for the City of Kitchener as we begin our strategic plan consultation and engage with and listen to you, our residents, both about the kind of City we want to be by 2042 and also the most important steps we should focus on in the initial four years of that next plan,” Mayor Berry Vrbanovic stated.

“Your input will be critical to creating that 20-year picture, as well as real actions that are aligned with the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development goals which we have adopted and which the next Council and staff will commit to from 2023-2026.”

Story continues below advertisement

The city is asking those who wish to participate to use the Engage Kitchener website, where residents can share their thoughts on idea boards or a poll, or provide “writing, drawings, paintings, photos, videos, or other artistic pieces that illustrate their vision and hopes for Kitchener’s future.”

Kitchener says it is also sending a street team to various events throughout the summer and fall to get feedback from Kitchenerites.

There will also be a series of neighbourhood conversations at community centres in September where people will be able to provide engagement.

Read more: Kitchener makes policy changes to ban conversion practices at city facilities

The city says it will assemble a group of volunteers who will work with staff to develop the strategic plan and its goals later this year.

Kitchener says it has already begun the process by conducting phone surveys, which have seen several key areas residents wish to focus on, including housing affordability, urban growth, recreation and leisure programs and services, environmental sustainability, and public engagement.