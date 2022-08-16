Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Amazon to increase 3rd-party seller fees for holidays amid rising costs

By Haleluya Hadero The Associated Press
Posted August 16, 2022 9:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Amazon workers at New York warehouse unionize in historic vote' Amazon workers at New York warehouse unionize in historic vote
In the U.S., workers at one of Amazon’s warehouses on Staten Island in New York voted to unionize, the first time that has happened in the company’s 27-year history. Owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos, the company has spent millions to stop the union from forming. But as Jennifer Johnson reports, workers say it’s just the beginning for Amazon employees across the U.S. and Canada – Apr 2, 2022

Amazon is raising charges on third-party sellers again — this time adding a holiday fee for merchants who use the company’s fulfillment services to pack and ship items to customers.

From Oct. 15 to Jan. 14, sellers will be hit with an average fee of $0.35 per item sold using Amazon’s fulfillment services in the U.S. and Canada, according to a notice the company sent to merchants Tuesday.

It’s the second fee hike imposed on merchants this year by the online retail behemoth. In April, the company added a 5 per cent “fuel and inflation” surcharge to offset rising gas costs and inflation, which is running close to its highest level in four decades.

Read more: Amazon to buy Roomba-maker iRobot for US$1.7B, growing smart home device collection

To use Amazon’s fulfillment services, merchants already have to pay a fee that varies based on an item’s size, weight or category.

Story continues below advertisement

In the notice sent Tuesday, Amazon noted the holiday season increases fulfillment and logistics costs due to the volume of shipments being transported. The company said it previously absorbed these cost increases. But seasonal expenses were now “reaching new heights,” it said.

“Our selling partners are incredibly important to us, and this is not a decision we made lightly,” the company said.

CNBC first reported on the hike in fees.

Click to play video: 'Amazon Canada set to hire 15,000 workers, increase hourly starting wage' Amazon Canada set to hire 15,000 workers, increase hourly starting wage
Amazon Canada set to hire 15,000 workers, increase hourly starting wage – Sep 14, 2021

Holiday pricing adjustments are not novel to Amazon. Last week, the U.S. Postal Service said it filed a notice to implement a temporary price hike to cover extra handling costs during the holiday season.

But at Amazon, seller fees — and their repeated increases — are a subject of contention since the company controls a vast share of the e-commerce market. Critics argue the company’s excessive fees could potentially lock out merchants from its marketplace.

Story continues below advertisement

“Corporations that have monopoly power tend to raise prices, and that’s what we’re seeing here,” said Stacy Mitchell, an Amazon critic and co-director for the anti-monopoly group Institute for Local Self-Reliance. “Amazon’s dominance of the online market means that small businesses have little choice but to pay up.”

Last month, Amazon’s Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said during a media call that third-party sellers represented 57% of total units sold on Amazon during the three-month period that ended June 30, the highest in the company’s history.

The Seattle-based company’s second-quarter earnings report also showed total revenue Amazon collects third-party sellers had jumped 13% compared to the prior year, while revenue from its own retail business had declined by 4 per cent.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Amazon tagAmazon Prime tagAmazon Canada tagAmazon Business tagamazon customer service phone number tagAmazon seller tagAmazon third-party seller tagAmazon usa tagJeffery Bezos tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers