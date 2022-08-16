Mission RCMP looking for missing 16-year-old girl

RCMP in Mission, B.C., are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 16-year-old girl last seen Monday evening.
Danicka Brittney Moar left her family home in Mission around 5 p.m., RCMP said Tuesday.
Moar is described as Indigenous and five feet tall with dark brown hair with coloured stripes.
She was last seen wearing a white Crooks and Castles shirt with black lettering, cut-off jean shorts and a ball cap.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.
