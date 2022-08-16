Menu

Crime

Mission RCMP looking for missing 16-year-old girl

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 16, 2022 7:29 pm
Have you seen Danicka Brittney Moar?. View image in full screen
Have you seen Danicka Brittney Moar?. Mission RCMP

RCMP in Mission, B.C., are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 16-year-old girl last seen Monday evening.

Danicka Brittney Moar left her family home in Mission around 5 p.m., RCMP said Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?' What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.? – Sep 21, 2020

Moar is described as Indigenous and five feet tall with dark brown hair with coloured stripes.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Body confirmed to be missing B.C. Indigenous woman Tatyanna Harrison

She was last seen wearing a white Crooks and Castles shirt with black lettering, cut-off jean shorts and a ball cap.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.

