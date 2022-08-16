Menu

Crime

Man in hospital after face slashed with box cutter in overnight Kelowna, B.C. altercation

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 16, 2022 5:16 pm
RCMP vehicle with emergency lights on
FILE. An RCMP vehicle with its emergency lights on. RCMP

A man was arrested and another is at large, say police, following an overnight assault in downtown Kelowna, B.C.

According to the RCMP, a 21-year-old man suffered a deep facial wound after being slashed with a box cutter during an altercation with two other men.

Police say the assault happened around 2 a.m., at Stuart Park. They also say it involved homeless people while also calling it an isolated incident.

Read more: Kelowna night club homicide investigation continues

“The victim, who is known to police, was bleeding heavily from a deep slash wound across his face,” said Kelowna RCMP.

“The man was uncooperative and even refused to identify himself or provide a statement.”

RCMP say he was taken to hospital to treat his injuries, which included a damaged artery. He was expected to undergo surgery today.

Regarding the suspects, police say they followed a blood trail, which led them to the washroom area where the assault allegedly took place.

Click to play video: 'Central Okanagan crime rate up 10% in 2021' Central Okanagan crime rate up 10% in 2021
Central Okanagan crime rate up 10% in 2021 – Aug 3, 2022

“Surveillance captured the two suspects flee,” said Kelowna RCMP. “One suspect rode away on a bike while the second suspect is seen leaving in a vehicle.”

Police say officers identified one of the suspects, who is also well known to police. He was located a few blocks away, where he was arrested for assault.

“This once again demonstrates the challenges officers face when dealing with street-entrenched individuals who suffer with mental-health and substance-use challenges,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

If you witnessed this altercation, or have dashcam video around that time, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-4477.

Click to play video: 'Penticton residents fed up with increasing property crime' Penticton residents fed up with increasing property crime
Penticton residents fed up with increasing property crime – Jul 15, 2022

 

