Fanshawe College lifts vaccine and mask mandates for fall semester

Fanshawe College is lifting its mandatory masking and vaccine policies as students are set to return to in-person learning for the fall semester.

The college reports that 65 per cent of classes will be in-person, and on-campus residences will be close to full capacity.

School officials say the decision to lift requirements is based on current advice from the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

“Students and employees are strongly encouraged to mask indoors and stay up to date on recommended doses of COVID-19 vaccine,” says Peter Gilbert, chief infrastructure officer at Fanshawe.

“We will continue to follow the advice and recommendations from our regional public health authorities, which may include reintroducing some COVID-19 protocols during the academic year as they become necessary.”

Staff say the college continues to communicate with local public health officials to monitor COVID-19 in the region.

All scheduled events for students and staff are going ahead as planned this fall, including student orientation and varsity athletics activities.

Students can also access student services both on campus and virtually.

A vaccination clinic will be set up during orientation for all staff and students on Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the College’s London Campus on 1001 Fanshawe College Blvd.

Classes are scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Sept. 7.