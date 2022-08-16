U.S. murder suspect calls cops to complain about cold fries, heads back to jail

Send this page to someone via email

A Georgia man who called police to complain about his cold french fries quickly found himself back in jail when police realized he was wanted on an outstanding warrant related to a murder case.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Antoine Sims, 24, called 911 to complain that staff at a McDonald’s in Kennesaw, Ga., refused to fix his fast food order and asked him to leave the restaurant after a confrontation.

When officers responded to the call, they heard both Sims and a staff member share their sides of the story.

However, body cam footage captured by police and shared with the Journal-Constitution shows Sims get visibly nervous when asked to come back inside the restaurant and sign an acknowledgement of the events. He is heard asking if he’s under arrest.

“No, I’m afraid of y’all, I just did three years,” he says.

One of the officers tells Sims he’ll help walk him through the paperwork.

“I know how to fill it out,” Sims responds. “Am I under arrest?”

“Yes, you are,” the officer answers.

“I called the police!” Sims shouts back.

“Well you shouldn’t do that if you have a warrant,” the officer says.

From there, Sims can be seen sprinting away from the scene.

As police followed in pursuit, reports Fox5 Atlanta, one of the officers searched Sims’ last name in the police database and saw there was a warrant out for his arrest.

According to WSB-TV in Atlanta, Sims faces a murder charge for the 2018 death of a woman found in a burning car, but was a no-show at the court date.

According to the Charlotte Observer, Sims was one of three people charged in connection with the murder, after he allegedly drove the dead women to a nearby subdivision and lit the car on fire with her body inside, after she was hit by gunfire that broke out while she was purchasing marijuana from Sims.

WSB-TV reports that police chased Sims for about 20 minutes by car following the fast food incident before locating him in a nearby apartment complex parking lot. One of the officers can be seen deploying a stun gun, which incapacitated Sims and sent him to the ground.

According to Fox5, Sims was out on a $275,000 bond issued in February and was supposed to enter a final plea on July 26 but never showed up. He was wearing a monitoring cuff on his ankle at the time of his latest arrest.

Antoine Sims was arrested after leading officers on a chase. Cobb County Sheriff's Office

Police told media they also found marijuana ready to distribute in Sims’ car.

He was taken to the Cobb County jail before extradition to Fulton County Jail.

It’s the second time this month that cold french fries have led to an altercation at McDonald’s.

Last week, a Brooklyn McDonald’s worker in New York died after he was shot in the neck because of a disagreement over cold fries.

According to sources, a woman was angry that her fries were cold and approached a worker, identified as Matthew Webb, and started arguing with him.

The woman was reportedly FaceTiming her son at the time, and he is accused of stopping by the restaurant later on and shooting Webb in the neck.

On Wednesday, police announced that they arrested 20-year-old Michael Morgan for attempted murder and weapons charges in connection with the shooting.

— with files from Global News’ Kathryn Mannie