Canada

Omemee father and son share in 2nd-place $54K Lotto 6/49 prize: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 16, 2022 1:19 pm
A father and son from Omemee, Ont., shared more than $54,000 in a recent Lotto 6/49 draw. View image in full screen
A father and son from Omemee, Ont., shared more than $54,000 in a recent Lotto 6/49 draw. OLG

An Omemee, Ont., father and son’s three decades of playing the lottery together paid off in July with a nearly $55,000 win.

According to the OLG, Mark Daniels and his father William (Bill) Daniels shared in a second prize of $54,947.90 from the Lotto 6/49 draw on July 16.

The Daniels have been playing the lottery for over 30 years and play together twice a week.

Read more: Peterborough woman wins $100,000 on Encore lottery ticket, OLG says

Mark discovered the win while checking the ticket at the store. The winning ticket was purchased at Mister Convenience on King Street in Omemee.

“I couldn’t believe it — I almost had a heart attack,” said Mark. “I asked the store clerk to take a look because I thought I was hallucinating. My head was spinning.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bill says he was sleeping at home when Mark woke him to relay the news.

“I said, ‘you woke me up to tell me that’ and we laughed together,” said Bill.

With their winnings, Mark intends to pay some bills and travel while his father plans to have his car repaired and purchase new hearing aids.

