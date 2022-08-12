Menu

Consumer

Peterborough woman wins $100,000 on Encore lottery ticket: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 12, 2022 3:25 pm
Carla Guest of Peterborough won $100,000 in an Encore draw, the OLG reports. View image in full screen
Carla Guest of Peterborough won $100,000 in an Encore draw, the OLG reports. OLG

Playing the Encore add-on paid off for a resident of Peterborough, Ont., amounting to a $100,000 win.

According to the OLG, Carla Guest matched the last six of seven numbers in exact order in the July 12, Encore ticket as part of the Lotto Max draw to win $100,000.

Guest says she’s an “occasional” lottery player who typically plays Lotto Max but doesn’t always add the $1 Encore.

Read more: Toronto $20M lottery winner played same numbers for 36 years

Her winning ticket was purchased at Real Canadian Superstore on Borden Avenue in Peterborough.

“This is my first big win,” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

She says she checked her ticket at the store and couldn’t believe it when she saw the winning prize amount.

“It was quite the surprise. I called my husband to tell him, and he was just as shocked as me,” Guest said.

With the winnings, Guest plans to plan some bills and invest in her future.

“I’d also like to travel and visit family,” she said. “It’s still entirely unbelievable. This will definitely enhance my life.”

