Crime

Police investigate after man, woman found dead inside Mississauga home

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 16, 2022 11:06 am
Police on scene after two bodies were found at a home on Princess Street in Mississauga on Aug. 16, 2022. View image in full screen
Police on scene after two bodies were found at a home on Princess Street in Mississauga on Aug. 16, 2022. Marc Cormier / Global News

Peel Regional Police say they are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman were found inside a residence in Mississauga.

Police said they were called to a home in the area of Queen and Princess streets in Streetsville at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

The homicide bureau has been called in to investigate.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths have not yet been released.

Read more: Police arrest 2 outside Mississauga club for alleged gun, drug-related offences

A police spokesperson said investigators are heading to the scene to provide updates.

More to come.

Police on scene after two bodies were found at a home on Princess Street in Mississauga on Aug. 16, 2022. View image in full screen
Police on scene after two bodies were found at a home on Princess Street in Mississauga on Aug. 16, 2022. Catherine McDonald / Global News

