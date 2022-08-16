Police investigate after man, woman found dead inside Mississauga home

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say they are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman were found inside a residence in Mississauga.

Police said they were called to a home in the area of Queen and Princess streets in Streetsville at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

The homicide bureau has been called in to investigate.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths have not yet been released.

A police spokesperson said investigators are heading to the scene to provide updates.

More to come.

View image in full screen Police on scene after two bodies were found at a home on Princess Street in Mississauga on Aug. 16, 2022. Catherine McDonald / Global News

PREMISE CHECK

– Area of Queen St & Princess St in #Mississauga

– A man and a woman found deceased inside a residence

– Homicide Bureau investigating

– C/R at 8:00 a.m.

– PR22-0271657 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 16, 2022

#BREAKING Peel police on the scene of a home on Princess St just west of Queen St in #Mississauga where the bodies of a man and woman have been found inside. @PeelPolice homicide investigating and officers canvassing area pic.twitter.com/q4GoyS4yLZ — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) August 16, 2022