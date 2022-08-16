Police investigate after man, woman found dead inside Mississauga home

Peel Regional Police say they are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman were found inside a residence in Mississauga.
Police said they were called to a home in the area of Queen and Princess streets in Streetsville at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
The homicide bureau has been called in to investigate.
The circumstances surrounding the deaths have not yet been released.
A police spokesperson said investigators are heading to the scene to provide updates.
More to come.
