Folklorama pulls in record attendance after two-year hiatus

After two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Folklorama’s return to venues across Winnipeg attracted record numbers.

The 14-day festival, which wrapped up on the weekend, saw a total of 168,515 visitors, according to numbers released by the organization Tuesday.

The average attendance across its 24 cultural pavilions increased by 14 per cent over 2019, which was Folklorama’s 50th annual event.

WOW! What an AMAZING two weeks!🥰 Our hearts (and bellies😅) are full after coming together to celebrate the city’s diversity for #Folklorama51. A huge thank you to our volunteers, partners & funders, and everyone who spent these past 2 weeks Pavilion-hopping!💛 #MyFolklorama pic.twitter.com/JeI0lUrqJL — Folklorama (@Folklorama) August 14, 2022

“Over these past couple weeks, we have seen the beauty and excitement of Folklorama reignited,” said Folklorama executive director Teresa Controneo.

“Thank you to all the Folklorama member communities, volunteers, and artists for their incredible energy, hospitality, and for opening up their hearts and homes to share what makes Manitoba so special — our people.”

The festival, which started in 1970 as a way to celebrate multiculturalism in Winnipeg, has since grown to become a popular annual event, described by organizers as the largest, longest-running festival of its kind in the world.

0:29 Folklorama pavilion a source of strength for Ukrainian Manitobans Folklorama pavilion a source of strength for Ukrainian Manitobans – Aug 2, 2022