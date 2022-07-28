Menu

Canada

Folklorama kicks off 51st season of multicultural fun Sunday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 2:22 pm
Live entertainment inside the Egyptian Pavilion at Folklorama's 50th anniversary. View image in full screen
Live entertainment inside the Egyptian Pavilion at Folklorama's 50th anniversary. Submitted Photo

After a pandemic-related hiatus, the world’s largest and longest-running multicultural festival is back to show Winnipeggers the sights, sounds and tastes of cultures around the globe.

Folklorama’s 51st festival kicks off Sunday at cultural pavilions throughout the city, and runs through Aug. 13.

“Over these next two weeks, I encourage everyone to visit as many pavilions as you can,” said Folklorama board president Richard Reif.

“Take in their hospitality, educate yourself on the culture, immerse yourself in the spectacular entertainment, and try the food – it’s fantastic.”

More information about the festival’s programming, including the 12 different pavilions featured each week, is available on the Folklorama website.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba government gives $400,000 to help get Folklorama back up and running' Manitoba government gives $400,000 to help get Folklorama back up and running
Manitoba government gives $400,000 to help get Folklorama back up and running – May 5, 2022
