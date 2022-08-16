Man found beside vehicle with gunshot wounds in Scarborough, police say

Toronto police say a man was found by officers suffering from gunshot wounds following a shooting in Scarborough early Tuesday.
Police responded to a call for a shooting near Marcella and Susan streets, in the Lawrence Avenue and Scarborough Golf Club Road area, at around 1:44 a.m.
When officers arrived at the scene they found a man next to a vehicle with gunshot-related injuries, police said.
“A scene was located in a nearby parking lot,” police said.
His injuries are considered non-life threatening.
No arrests have been made and no suspect description is available.
