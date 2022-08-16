Menu

Crime

Man found beside vehicle with gunshot wounds in Scarborough, police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 16, 2022 8:32 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a man was found by officers suffering from gunshot wounds following a shooting in Scarborough early Tuesday.

Police responded to a call for a shooting near Marcella and Susan streets, in the Lawrence Avenue and Scarborough Golf Club Road area, at around 1:44 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man next to a vehicle with gunshot-related injuries, police said.

“A scene was located in a nearby parking lot,” police said.

Witness describes 'surreal' events surrounding fatal Toronto police shooting

His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made and no suspect description is available.

