Man found beside vehicle with gunshot wounds in Scarborough, police say

Toronto police say a man was found by officers suffering from gunshot wounds following a shooting in Scarborough early Tuesday.

Police responded to a call for a shooting near Marcella and Susan streets, in the Lawrence Avenue and Scarborough Golf Club Road area, at around 1:44 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man next to a vehicle with gunshot-related injuries, police said.

“A scene was located in a nearby parking lot,” police said.

His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made and no suspect description is available.

SHOOTING: **1:44am**Lawrence Avenue East and Susan Street area, @tps43Div. Male located by officers beside a vehicle, transported to hospital. A scene was located in a nearly parking lot. Investigation on going, no suspect info avail at this time. #GO1576358 ^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 16, 2022