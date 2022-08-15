Menu

Economy

CP Rail reaches collective agreement with 3,000 workers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 15, 2022 8:36 pm
Canadian Pacific Railway trains sit idle on the train tracks due to the strike at the main CP Rail train yard in Toronto on Monday, March 21, 2022. View image in full screen
Canadian Pacific Railway trains sit idle on the train tracks due to the strike at the main CP Rail train yard in Toronto on Monday, March 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. says it has signed a two-year collective agreement with about 3,000 union members.

The new deal comes out of binding arbitration amid concerns over a pressing labour shortage throughout the Canadian transport sector.

The agreement applies to about 3,000 CP Rail locomotive engineers, conductors and yard workers represented by the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference.

Calgary-based CP Rail says it includes an annual 3.5 per cent wage increase in 2022 and 2023 on top of increased benefits.

READ MORE: CP Rail sees 2nd-quarter profit fall despite higher revenue

CP Rail says it and Teamsters Canada agreed to enter binding arbitration in March to resolve issues centering around wages and pensions.

CP Rail CEO Keith Creel says the company is continuing to work with its union partners to reach an agreement that meets the needs of its workers, customers and the North American supply chain.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
