Canada

CP Rail sees second quarter profit fall despite higher revenue

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2022 10:21 am
Canadian Pacific Railway trains sit idle on the train tracks due to the strike at the main CP Rail trainyard in Toronto on Monday, March 21, 2022. View image in full screen
Canadian Pacific Railway trains sit idle on the train tracks due to the strike at the main CP Rail trainyard in Toronto on Monday, March 21, 2022. The Canadian Press

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. reported a lower profit despite higher revenue in its latest quarter.

The Calgary-based railway reported a net income of $765 million in its second quarter, down from $1.25 billion in the same period last year.

Read more: ATCO to build fuelling stations in Edmonton, Calgary for CP Rail’s hydrogen locomotive program

CP Rail reported adjusted earnings per share of 90 cents, down from $1.03 in 2021.

The company posted an adjusted operating income of $887 million in the quarter, a three per cent drop from $919 million the year before.

Revenue for the three months ended June 30 was $2.20 billion, a seven per cent increase from $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year

The company announced its quarterly dividend would be 19 cents per share for the quarter, payable on Oct. 31.

Read more: Industry calls for ‘permanent’ supply chain solution in wake of CP Rail work stoppage

CP president and CEO Keith Creel says the results come after a challenging first quarter of the year.

“The strong demand environment for North American goods and commodities, coupled with our own unique growth initiatives and the promising upcoming Canadian grain crop, gives me confidence that we will continue to see momentum build into the back half of 2022 and beyond,” he said in a statement Thursday.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
