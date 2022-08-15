Penticton, B.C. man hand-cycling 400 km for mental health awareness

The moment Brent Worrall has been training for an entire year for is almost here.

The Penticton, B.C., man will be taking on a 400-kilometre hand-cycle trek from Swift Current, Sask. to Humbolt, Sask. to pay tribute to the Swift Current Broncos bus crash in 1986 that killed four members of the ice hockey team, as well as the Humbolt Broncos crash in 2018 that killed 16 people.

By taking on this ride, Worrall is hoping to also raise awareness about mental health and the long-term effects of post-traumatic stress disorder, something he has been doing for years by sharing his story of addiction and trauma. Worrall was a Canadian national champion motocross racer, but in 2017 he was in a motocross accident that left him paralyzed.

“After I had my PTSD breakdown in 2017 and started to recover, I just feel compelled to continue sharing my story and telling people that there are ways out if you do struggle,” said Worrall.

“Living with PTSD, it’s one day at a time, one step at a time and if I make it through today I’ll have a successful tomorrow because my track record has shown me that there is hope now.”

By sharing his story and taking on this ride, he hopes to help shed some light on the mental health struggles that, according to a Statistics Canada report, one in three Canadians experience.

“Now that there has been a fire lit inside of me to share my story, I want to live again,” said Worrall.

“When I was suffering from PTSD I didn’t want to do anything. I disassociated myself from anyone or anything I’ve ever enjoyed and it robbed me of my quality of life that I feel like nobody should be deprived of. I am alive, I am motivated and I challenge others to come out and support me.

“If you know somebody that’s got a problem with it or you think is suffering, there’s empathy and support.”

Worrall will be followed by his wife Gisla in a pilot car to keep him safe on the road and they will be chronicling the ride on social media.

For more information visit www.brentworrall.com

