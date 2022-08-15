Menu

Crime

Suspects sought in connection with camping trailer fire in Port Colborne: Niagara police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 15, 2022 5:14 pm
Niagara police are seeking two men in connection with an arson investigation in a Port Colborne neighborhood Aug. 15, 2022. View image in full screen
Niagara police are seeking two men in connection with an arson investigation in a Port Colborne neighborhood Aug. 15, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police are seeking two people in connection with an arson investigation following the destruction of a camping trailer in Port Colborne, Ont.

Investigators say first responders found the camper fully engulfed by flames around 6 a.m. on Sunday in a residential area at Steele and Division Streets.

The trailer was not occupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were sustained.

Damage is estimated to be $5,000.

Niagara Police are seeking an arson suspect in Port Colborne seen wearing a white cloth or shirt around his head. View image in full screen
Niagara Police are seeking an arson suspect in Port Colborne seen wearing a white cloth or shirt around his head. Niagara Regional Police

CCTV footage obtained by Niagara police from a nearby residence shows one of two suspects believed to be involved.

The suspect was wearing a white cloth or shirt around his head and a black t-shirt accompanied by black jeans.

There’s little information on the second person of interest who was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information can reach out to homicide detectives with Niagara Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

