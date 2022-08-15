Saskatchewan companies see over $3.7 million in total tourism relief funding

Send this page to someone via email

$3,755,465 in total federal funding is going to 19 Saskatchewan tourism projects around the province through PrairiesCan.

That’s according to a news release from PrairiesCan on Monday, adding that the money will help organizations and businesses in the tourism sector to meet public health requirements, offer new products and services, or attract more visitors and prepare for future growth.

“Today’s investment will support local economies and communities in Saskatchewan and help tourism operators to welcome visitors back in full force,” said Daniel Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan.

A full breakdown of the funding was given, and includes:

$495,000 going to Wanuskewin Heritage Park to enhance programming and improve story-telling through training and technology.

$500,000 going to The Art Gallery of Saskatchewan Inc. to develop new programs and improve guest experiences at the Remai Art Gallery.

$230,900 going to Meewasin Valley Authority to develop tourism offerings around the Meewasin Valley.

$500,000 going to Wheatland Express Inc. to create an interpretive centre focusing on Canadian, Indigenous and railway history in Wakaw.

$264,000 going to Tourism Swift Current Inc. to develop tourist sites and promote the region.

$260,000 going to Westside Indigenous Experiences Inc. to create a tourism plan and marketing strategy for authentic Indigenous wilderness experiences in Northwest Saskatchewan.

$210,000 going to Conseil Economique et Cooperatif de la Saskatchewan to develop Economusee circuit.

$210,000 going to Mid-Sask Municipal Alliance Inc. to enhance tourism offerings in Manitou Beach and the surrounding area.

$200,000 going to Ness Core Ventures Inc. to improve infrastructure to create new year round tourism packages.

$155,000 going to Shoal Lake Cree Nation to develop it’s tourism plan.

$153,000 going to Miyawata Culture Association Inc. expand the Indigenous festival at Poundmaker Cree Nation.

$99,999 going to Grasslands Atmospheric Studio and Retreats Inc. to create and market a retreat facility that will host group wellness and art workshops.

$99,000 going to Blatz Properties Inc. to develop and expand the recreational accommodation at Meadow Lake Provincial Park.

$95,116 going to the Village of Val Marie to revitalize visitor infrastructure.

$93,450 going to the Children’s Discovery Museum on the Saskatchewan Inc. for marketing.

$75,000 going to the Regina Folk Festival to create digital offerings.

$65,000 going to the Canadian Culinary Federation to support the 2022 Canadian Culinary Federation national conference in Saskatoon.

$30,000 going to Back2Nature Wellness and Events Ltd. to create an all inclusive overnight stand up paddle board package at Clavet.

$20,000 going to Safari Fiver Outdoors Ltd. to create a venue for events in the off-season to attract people to Meadow Lake.

Randy Boissonnault, the Minister of Tourism of Canada, said they are working with Indigenous groups to build Indigenous tourism.

“Prior to the pandemic Indigenous tourism in Canada was the fastest growing sector of the tourism economy in Canada. We got up to about $1.9 billion in tourism, and then it was literally decimated,” said Boissonnault.

“When somebody comes and spends money in Saskatoon it’s found money. It literally gets booked in the books of Saskatchewan as an export, because the money that comes from another jurisdiction stays here in the local economy. So when we add it up across the country, the tourism sector is more important for the country than the auto sector.”