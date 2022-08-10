Menu

Entertainment

Rural, northern Manitoba festivals to receive cultural funding from province

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 12:45 pm
A viking impersonator stands in full costume before the Icelandic Festival of Manitoba in this file photo. View image in full screen
A viking impersonator stands in full costume before the Icelandic Festival of Manitoba in this file photo. Gage Fletcher / Global News

More than three dozen festivals across rural and northern Manitoba communities will be receiving a share of $215,000 in operating grants, the province announced Wednesday.

The funding is part of the Community Festivals and Events Program, which gives financial support to festivals which are considered ‘signature’ events in their communities and reflect the culture and heritage of that region.

Festivals that include youth participation and contribute to tourism and the local economy are given consideration.

“Manitoba is known for its lively cultural heritage that is reflected in a variety of festivals across the province,” said Andrew Smith, minister of sport, culture and heritage.

“I encourage Manitobans to get out and enjoy some family-friendly fun at our great Manitoba festivals.”

Events like the Niverville Old Tyme Country Fair, Gimli’s Icelandic Festival of Manitoba, Stonewall Quarry Days, Kelwood’s Harvest Sun Music Festival, and the Virden Indoor Rodeo and Wild West Daze are among the 2022 funding recipients.

