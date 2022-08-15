Shoeless suspect wanted after Innisfil break-in: police

Police are looking for a suspect who wasn’t wearing shoes during an alleged break-and-enter in Innisfil earlier this month.
South Simcoe Police said in a news release that the incident occurred on Aug. 4.
Officers were called to a home in the area of 2nd Line and 20th Sideroad around 5:20 p.m. to investigate a break and enter.
Police said no one was home at the time and the suspect fled on foot when the alarm system went off.
Investigators released a security image of the suspect on Monday in an effort to identify him.
“Of note, he was not wearing shoes and his pants pockets were pulled out,” police said.
