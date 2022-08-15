Weekly survey: What are your thoughts on Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing” for concert tickets?

Wait. Back up. Maybe before we get into this week’s survey question, everyone should read what I wrote on the subject of Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model. Go here.

***

Got that? Let’s proceed.

At the core of things, Ticketmaster’s dynamic price means that concert tickets can rise and fall with supply and demand, just like with hotel rooms, airline tickets, and Uber rides. Yes, there can be some initial sticker shock, but no one is being forced to pay what’s being asked. If no one does, the price will fall until the market starts to bite. That’s when we theoretically arrive at the actual market value of the ticket.

This is very attractive to artists, too. With dynamic pricing, you buy tickets from the original onsale source–in this case, Ticketmaster–instead of going to the secondary market or a scalper. That means the premium charged on the initial face value of a ticket, goes to the artist, not the scalper. Makes sense. Or does it?

What do you think about Ticketmaster's "dynamic pricing" concert tickets where prices go up and down to reflect supply and demand? — Alan Cross (@alancross) August 14, 2022