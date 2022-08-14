Water advisories put in place for 6 Saskatchewan areas

Send this page to someone via email

A number of drinking water advisories have been put in place throughout parts of Saskatchewan.

At least six separate warnings have been issued as of Sunday afternoon, impacting the communities of Elbow, Srongfield, Loreburn, Danielson Provincial Park, Douglas Provincial Park and Pleasantdale.

Read more: Sask Health alerts public of elevated risk of acquiring monkeypox

The province has told residents to boil water for at least one minute prior to any usage, including drinking, baking purposes, washing of fruits and vegetables and brushing teeth.

Do not drink from any public drinking fountains supplied with water from the public water supply. If possible, it is recommended to use an alternative water source known to be safe for the time being.

Most of the advisories are scheduled until at least August 18, with Pleasantdale scheduled until Sept. 4.

Story continues below advertisement

There are no other details available at this time as to why the advisory has been put in place.

For more information, visit the Saskatchewan emergency alerts website.

1:48 Saskatoon potentially building second water treatment plant Saskatoon potentially building second water treatment plant