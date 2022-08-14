Halifax RCMP investigating after deceased man found on side of road

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax District RCMP’s Major Crime Unit are investigating a homicide following the discovery of a deceased man on the side of a road at the end of a driveway.

In a release, police said they responded to a report of a suspicious death on Brian Street in East Preston, N.S., at about 2 a.m. on Sunday.

The RCMP said it is investigating the death as a homicide.

“At this time, we believe the incident was targeted in nature,” police said.

“There is no risk to the public.”

The investigation is being led by the Halifax District RCMP Major Crime Unit with assistance from the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office, Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit, RCMP Forensic Identification Services, RCMP police dog services and the Halifax District RCMP.

Police are asking for anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at 902-490-5020.