Crime

Police arrest man, woman sought after man in Brantford, Ont. died in July homicide

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 12, 2022 9:17 am
Brantford police have arrested two people accused of a murder in late July at a Colborne Street address. View image in full screen
Brantford police have arrested two people accused of a murder in late July at a Colborne Street address. Don Mitchell / Global News

Two people who were sought after the death of a man in Brantford, Ont. were arrested “without incident,” according to police.

Investigators revealed no details on how the suspects were picked up, nor any further details on either the victim or the crime.

Brantford Police say the 68-year-old deceased man was found July 22 at around 5 p.m. at an address on Colborne Street.

Read more: Coroner completes post-mortem of Teenage Head guitarist Gord Lewis’ death

Jessica Poreba, 41, and Rorey Hill, 38, were identified as suspects in the homicide.

Story continues below advertisement

Detectives did confirm that Poreba and Hill knew the victim, but did not disclose the nature of the relationship with him.

Trending Stories

The investigation is ongoing.

