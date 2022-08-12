Police arrest man, woman sought after man in Brantford, Ont. died in July homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Two people who were sought after the death of a man in Brantford, Ont. were arrested “without incident,” according to police.

Investigators revealed no details on how the suspects were picked up, nor any further details on either the victim or the crime.

Brantford Police say the 68-year-old deceased man was found July 22 at around 5 p.m. at an address on Colborne Street.

Jessica Poreba, 41, and Rorey Hill, 38, were identified as suspects in the homicide.

Detectives did confirm that Poreba and Hill knew the victim, but did not disclose the nature of the relationship with him.

The investigation is ongoing.