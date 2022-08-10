Coroner completes post-mortem of Teenage Head guitarist Gord Lewis’ death

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s chief coroner has confirmed Teenage Head guitarist Gord Lewis was the victim of a homicide in Hamilton’s city centre last weekend.

The province’s Forensic Pathology Services says the post mortem exam on Hamilton’s third homicide is complete and identified the Hamilton-born musician as the victim.

The cause of his death was not revealed due to the ongoing investigation by Hamilton Police.

Homicide detectives say the 65-year-old was discovered by officers during a wellness check at an apartment Sunday night on Catharine Street near Forest Avenue.

Det. Sgt. Sarah Beck said the victim’s injuries were consistent with foul play but did not reveal the nature of the alleged assault.

She said the body had been decomposing for “several days” estimating perhaps “two to three.”

Lewis’ son Jonathan, 41, has been charged with 2nd degree murder.

Police say the accused was a resident at the apartment suite owned by the deceased.

Lewis formed Teenage Head in 1972 with three other students from Westdale High School.

Their first single “Picture My Face” was release in 1978.

The band would have a gold selling album ‘Frantic City’ 1980 featuring the hit single “Somethin’ On My Mind.”