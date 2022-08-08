Man in his 60s dead after homicide in central Hamilton

A man in his 60s is dead and one person is in custody following a homicide in Hamilton’s city centre.
Hamilton police say the incident happened at an apartment building on Catharine Street South between Forest Avenue and Young Street.
A spokesperson didn’t reveal the time of the incident, but police released initial information on the murder through a social media post just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.
Trending Stories
Investigators say they are not looking for any other suspects.
It’s Hamilton’s third homicide of 2022.
More to come.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments