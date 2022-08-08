Menu

Crime

Man in his 60s dead after homicide in central Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 8:25 am
Hamilton police have arrested one person following the city's third homicide of 2022. View image in full screen
Hamilton police have arrested one person following the city's third homicide of 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

A man in his 60s is dead and one person is in custody following a homicide in Hamilton’s city centre.

Hamilton police say the incident happened at an apartment building on Catharine Street South between Forest Avenue and Young Street.

Read more: Motorcycle rider dead following Burlington, Ont., crash: police

A spokesperson didn’t reveal the time of the incident, but police released initial information on the murder through a social media post just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Trending Stories

Investigators say they are not looking for any other suspects.

It’s Hamilton’s third homicide of 2022.

More to come.

