Man in his 60s dead after homicide in central Hamilton

A man in his 60s is dead and one person is in custody following a homicide in Hamilton’s city centre.

Hamilton police say the incident happened at an apartment building on Catharine Street South between Forest Avenue and Young Street.

A spokesperson didn’t reveal the time of the incident, but police released initial information on the murder through a social media post just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Investigators say they are not looking for any other suspects.

It’s Hamilton’s third homicide of 2022.

More to come.

Hamilton Police are investigating a homicide in #HamOnt in the area of Catherine St S. A male in his 60s is dead & one suspect is in custody. Investigators are also aware of an email sent to media in connection with this incident. Police are not seeking additional suspects. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) August 8, 2022

