Fake RCMP letter scam circulating Manitoba, officials warn

A scam involving a fake letter appearing to be from RCMP has officials warning residents in Manitoba.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) says an email claiming to be from the RCMP and demanding money and threatening arrest has been reported.

On Friday, local RCMP confirmed the letter has been circulating in Manitoba.

The fraudulent letter was first reported by the CAFC in late June.

They say once contacted, people are directed to send a payment to avoid going to jail.

Officials remind residents law enforcement will never demand payment or arrest through a letter and to always contact your local agency directly if unsure.

The CAFC continues to see reports of an extortion email claiming to be from the RCMP. Please note: Law enforcement will never demand payment and will not threaten arrest by email. If in doubt, contact the law enforcement agency directly. Learn more: https://t.co/EvBAEFq33O pic.twitter.com/qDGFMORska — Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (@canantifraud) April 25, 2022