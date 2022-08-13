Salman Rushdie attack is ‘a strike on freedom of expression’: Trudeau

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the “cowardly attack” on novelist Salman Rushdie, calling it “a strike on freedom of expression.”

In a tweet Saturday afternoon, the prime minister wrote, “The cowardly attack on Salman Rushdie is a strike on the freedom of expression that our world relies on.”

“No one should be threatened or harmed on the basis of what they have written. I’m wishing him a speedy recovery.”

Rushdie, 75, suffered a damaged liver, severed nerves in an arm and an eye, and was on a ventilator and unable to speak after he was attacked on stage before a lecture in New York state.

