Canada

Salman Rushdie attack is ‘a strike on freedom of expression’: Trudeau

By Twinkle Ghosh Global News
Posted August 13, 2022 12:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Salman Rushdie stabbed in neck onstage at New York lecture' Salman Rushdie stabbed in neck onstage at New York lecture
WATCH ABOVE: Viewer discretion is advised. Salman Rushdie stabbed in neck onstage at New York lecture

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the “cowardly attack” on novelist Salman Rushdie, calling it “a strike on freedom of expression.”

In a tweet Saturday afternoon, the prime minister wrote, “The cowardly attack on Salman Rushdie is a strike on the freedom of expression that our world relies on.”

Read more: Salman Rushdie attack: Suspect charged with attempted murder, assault

“No one should be threatened or harmed on the basis of what they have written. I’m wishing him a speedy recovery.”

Story continues below advertisement

Rushdie, 75, suffered a damaged liver, severed nerves in an arm and an eye, and was on a ventilator and unable to speak after he was attacked on stage before a lecture in New York state.

— More to come 

