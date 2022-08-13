Menu

Motorcycle rider sustains life-threatening injuries in Oshawa crash: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 13, 2022 11:40 am
Durham Regional Police said said they were called to the area of Olive Avenue and Guelph Street. View image in full screen
Durham Regional Police said said they were called to the area of Olive Avenue and Guelph Street. DRP

A motorbike rider has life-threatening injuries following a collision in Oshawa on Friday night, police say.

Durham Regional Police said they were called to the area of Olive Avenue and Guelph Street in Oshawa for reports of a serious two-vehicle collision around 11:15 p.m.

A blue Harley Davidson motorcycle struck a grey Chevrolet Equinox at the intersection, police said.

The rider sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Toronto trauma centre, where he is in critical-but-stable condition, police said.

The driver of the car was uninjured, Durham police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

