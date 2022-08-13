Motorcycle rider sustains life-threatening injuries in Oshawa crash: police

A motorbike rider has life-threatening injuries following a collision in Oshawa on Friday night, police say.
Durham Regional Police said they were called to the area of Olive Avenue and Guelph Street in Oshawa for reports of a serious two-vehicle collision around 11:15 p.m.
A blue Harley Davidson motorcycle struck a grey Chevrolet Equinox at the intersection, police said.
The rider sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Toronto trauma centre, where he is in critical-but-stable condition, police said.
The driver of the car was uninjured, Durham police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
