Severe thunderstorm watch issued for B.C.’s Southern Interior

Another severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Environment Canada says weather conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

It’s the second severe thunderstorm watch issued for the region in as many days, as one was also issued Thursday.

That warning, though, was larger in scope, as it stretched from Prince George in the north to the U.S. border and the Kootenays in the east.

Friday’s severe thunderstorm watch only affects the lower portion of B.C.’s Interior.

Regions under this severe thunderstorm watch include the Okanagan plus the Similkameen, Boundary, Arrow Lakes, West Kootenay, Kootenay Lake, East Kootenay and Elk Valley regions.

The national weather agency says severe thunderstorms are likely to develop late Friday afternoon and are expected to continue through this evening.

In related news, the Fraser Canyon and North Thompson are under heat warnings.

Daytime highs in those regions are expected to reach around 35 C on Friday, with overnight lows dropping to 18 C.

“A ridge of high pressure over B.C. is bringing high temperatures to the region,” said Environment Canada.

“Above-seasonal daytime temperatures combined with elevated overnight temperatures will mean little relief from the heat. Temperatures are expected to fall back to seasonal norms this weekend.”

