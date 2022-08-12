Menu

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for B.C.’s Southern Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 12, 2022 3:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Thunderstorm rolls through Okanagan at sunset' Thunderstorm rolls through Okanagan at sunset
Global Okanagan's very own Travis Lowe captured this timelapse of last night's thunderstorm at sunset, condensing one hour into one minute and capturing more than 50 strikes. The most spectacular are near the end of the video.

Another severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Environment Canada says weather conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

It’s the second severe thunderstorm watch issued for the region in as many days, as one was also issued Thursday.

Viewer photos of colourful Okanagan sunset, thunderstorm

That warning, though, was larger in scope, as it stretched from Prince George in the north to the U.S. border and the Kootenays in the east.

Friday’s severe thunderstorm watch only affects the lower portion of B.C.’s Interior.

Regions under this severe thunderstorm watch include the Okanagan plus the Similkameen, Boundary, Arrow Lakes, West Kootenay, Kootenay Lake, East Kootenay and Elk Valley regions.

The national weather agency says severe thunderstorms are likely to develop late Friday afternoon and are expected to continue through this evening.

Click to play video: 'Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for most of B.C.’s Interior' Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for most of B.C.’s Interior
Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for most of B.C.’s Interior

In related news, the Fraser Canyon and North Thompson are under heat warnings.

Daytime highs in those regions are expected to reach around 35 C on Friday, with overnight lows dropping to 18 C.

“A ridge of high pressure over B.C. is bringing high temperatures to the region,” said Environment Canada.

“Above-seasonal daytime temperatures combined with elevated overnight temperatures will mean little relief from the heat. Temperatures are expected to fall back to seasonal norms this weekend.”

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: August 11' Kelowna Weather Forecast: August 11
Kelowna Weather Forecast: August 11
