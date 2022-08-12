Work to enhance road safety on Main, King Streets to begin next week

Send this page to someone via email

Crews are set to begin the redevelopment of Hamilton’s Main and King Streets, the subject of recent safety enhancements approved by city councilors, early next week.

Work on ‘short-term’ changes for Main begins overnight Monday, which will see the roadway’s lanes reduced from five to four between Dundurn Street and Sherman Avenue.

In a release on Friday, the city outlined a number of new configurations for Main it’s working on, including restriping of the roadway earmarked for completion by the end of next week (Aug. 20).

“A pedestrian buffer will be added to the south lane of Main Street and bumpouts will be implemented at various locations,” the city said in its statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Additionally, a designated bus-only lane will be implemented in the south lane at Main Street and MacNab Street and a transit signal … added at the intersection.”

Motorists are also being given the heads up that the changes include the implementation of no right turn on red restrictions and early pedestrian signal intervals at intersections.

Last month, crews added ladder crossings for pedestrians, restriped roads and installed countdown signals along Main and King between Dundurn Street and the Delta.

The redevelopment of Main and King are a part of initiatives approved by city councillors in the hope of strengthening the city’s road safety approach, which has been setback by several pedestrian fatalities since the beginning of 2022.

Changes across the city will include a number of lane modifications and pedestrain crossings.

So far, the number of traffic deaths in Hamilton for 2022 is 15 with nine pedestrian fatalities, the highest number since 2017.

Story continues below advertisement