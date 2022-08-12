Menu

Crime

Man arrested, charged in relation to Father’s Day machete attack in Vancouver’s DTES

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 12, 2022 11:27 am
A man was arrested in Chinatown and has been charged in relation to a machete attack in mid June. View image in full screen
A man was arrested in Chinatown and has been charged in relation to a machete attack in mid June. Vancouver Police Department/Twitter

Police investigators have now arrested and charged a man they believe is responsible for an attack that took place in front of Vancouver’s Empress Hotel on Father’s Day.

On June 19, 2022, police said a man slashed two people with a machete on Main and East Hastings streets while they were loading luggage into a taxi around 7 p.m.

Read more: Vancouver firefighters union adds to calls for more government support in wake of machete attack

Vancouver Police Department announced on Friday, Aug. 12, that 37-year-old Kenneth Stephen Solowan has been arrested and charged in connection to the attack.

Solowan has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and remains in custody.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 17.

Read more: Machete attack victim speaks about downtown Vancouver incident

The two victims of the alleged attack, a 49-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, sustained head and neck wounds and were transported to hospital.

The victims told police they did not know the attacker, a heavy-set man in his forties who was wearing a grey t-shirt, a blue raincoat, and carrying an umbrella.

He was last seen running south from the crime scene. Detectives were able to gather significant evidence, including security video of the man fleeing the area after the attack.

After releasing that video to the public and asking for tips, a suspect was identified, according to police.

Click to play video: 'Suspect charged in Granville Street SRO machete attack' Suspect charged in Granville Street SRO machete attack
Suspect charged in Granville Street SRO machete attack
