Traffic

Northeast Edmonton crash causes power outage, road closure

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted August 12, 2022 10:47 am
Edmonton police investigate a single vehicle crash in the northeast where a car hit a power pole causing a widespread power outage on Aug. 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigate a single vehicle crash in the northeast where a car hit a power pole causing a widespread power outage on Aug. 12, 2022. Global News

Edmonton police are investigating after a single-vehicle collision in the city’s northeast Friday morning.

EPS said 128 Avenue between 78 Street and 80 Street will remain closed for some time as police investigate the crash.

Police said the vehicle struck a power pole.

On Epcor’s website, it said about 68 customers were affected by the power outage in the Balwin and Yellowhead Corridor East neighbourhoods. The utility company said crews were dispatched to the area and power should be restored by 10 a.m.

Trending Stories

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and police said to treat any intersections without functioning traffic control lights as a four-way stop.

