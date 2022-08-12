Northeast Edmonton crash causes power outage, road closure

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are investigating after a single-vehicle collision in the city’s northeast Friday morning.

EPS said 128 Avenue between 78 Street and 80 Street will remain closed for some time as police investigate the crash.

Police said the vehicle struck a power pole.

On Epcor’s website, it said about 68 customers were affected by the power outage in the Balwin and Yellowhead Corridor East neighbourhoods. The utility company said crews were dispatched to the area and power should be restored by 10 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and police said to treat any intersections without functioning traffic control lights as a four-way stop.

Story continues below advertisement

3:20 EPS helicopter captures fire crews rescuing person from air mattress on Edmonton river EPS helicopter captures fire crews rescuing person from air mattress on Edmonton river – Jul 6, 2022