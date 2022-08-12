Peterborough County OPP seek suspect after thefts at Norwood, Marmora fast-food restaurants

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough County OPP is looking to identify a suspect following the theft of money from two fast-food restaurants early Thursday.

According to police, around 6 a.m., officers responded to a reported theft at a fast-food restaurant on Highway 7 in the village of Norwood, east of Peterborough.

Police determined the suspect entered the business around 2:20 a.m. Thursday and cut into a locked safe and stole a large sum of money.

The incident was captured on video surveillance. OPP released surveillance images to the media on Friday morning.

Further investigation determined the suspect is the same one involved in a similar theft around 1:20 a.m. Thursday from a fast-food restaurant on Matthew Street, in the village of Marmora — jurisdiction of Central Hastings OPP — 30 kilometres east of Norwood.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line (888) 310-1122 or to contact Crime Stoppers.