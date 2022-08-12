Menu

Crime

Peterborough County OPP seek suspect after thefts at Norwood, Marmora fast-food restaurants

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 12, 2022 10:38 am
Peterborough County OPP are looking for a suspect who stole money from restaurant in Norwood and Marmora on Aug. 11, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP are looking for a suspect who stole money from restaurant in Norwood and Marmora on Aug. 11, 2022. Peterborough County OPP

Peterborough County OPP is looking to identify a suspect following the theft of money from two fast-food restaurants early Thursday.

According to police, around 6 a.m., officers responded to a reported theft at a fast-food restaurant on Highway 7 in the village of Norwood, east of Peterborough.

Read more: Peterborough County OPP seek suspect after minivan stolen from Selwyn Outreach Centre

Police determined the suspect entered the business around 2:20 a.m. Thursday and cut into a locked safe and stole a large sum of money.

The incident was captured on video surveillance. OPP released surveillance images to the media on Friday morning.

Further investigation determined the suspect is the same one involved in a similar theft around 1:20 a.m. Thursday from a fast-food restaurant on Matthew Street, in the village of Marmora — jurisdiction of Central Hastings OPP — 30 kilometres east of Norwood.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line (888) 310-1122 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

