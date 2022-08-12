Nova Scotia gas prices rise by 8 cents after back-to-back drops a week ago

Send this page to someone via email

After taking a nearly 20-cent dip earlier this week, Nova Scotia gas prices rose by eight cents on Friday.

In Halifax, the minimum price for regular, self-serve unleaded gasoline is now 171.1 cents per litre. Gas prices in the Cape Breton area are the most expensive, with a minimum price of 173 cents a litre.

Last Saturday — one day after the price of gas had already gone down by nine cents during the scheduled Friday price change — the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board invoked the interrupter clause to lower the price of gas by another 10 cents.

The clause allows the board to adjust fuel prices outside of the weekly price change.

Gas prices have seen a lot of fluctuation in recent months amid supply chain disruptions and changing demand.

New Brunswick saw a decline in gas prices this week, with the maximum price for regular self-serve gas now at 174.9 cents per litre.

And those in P.E.I. are paying the highest price in the Maritimes, with a minimum price per litre of 179.1 cents.