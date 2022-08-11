Gas in New Brunswick at lowest price since April after 14-cent drop

Send this page to someone via email

Gas prices in New Brunswick are the lowest they’ve been in months after a nearly 14-cent drop at the pumps Wednesday night.

The maximum price for regular self-serve gas is now 174.9 cents per litre — down from 188.8.

Prices haven’t been this low since mid-April, when the maximum price per litre for self-serve gas was 172.8 cents.

Gas prices have seen a lot of fluctuation in recent months amid supply chain disruptions and changing demand.

Just two months ago, during the week of June 9, New Brunswickers were paying up to 219.2 cents per litre.

The price of diesel also fell by 12.8 cents Wednesday night, with a new maximum price of 187.8 cents per litre.

Elsewhere in the Maritimes

In Nova Scotia, the maximum price for self-serve gas is between 165.5 cents per litre in Halifax and 167.5 in Cape Breton.

And those in P.E.I. are paying the highest price in the Maritimes, with a maximum price per litre of 177.3 cents.