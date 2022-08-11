Menu

B.C. thunderstorms deliver light show to Kamloops, flash flooding in Merritt

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 11, 2022 9:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Thunderstorms cause flash flooding in Merritt' Thunderstorms cause flash flooding in Merritt
WATCH: Some streets turned into small rivers Thursday afternoon after thunderstorms caused flash floods in Merritt. The city had issued a flash flood warning - asking drivers to stay clear of flooded roads.

Thunderstorms moving across British Columbia’s Southern Interior delivered a light show to Kamloops residents, and left people in Merritt dealing with flash flooding.

Much of southern B.C. was under severe thunderstorm warnings and watches Thursday afternoon.

Some Kamloops residents reported lightning flashes coming as quickly as once per minute as thunderclouds rolled over the community.

Trending Stories

The City of Merritt issued a flash flooding warning Thursday afternoon, after a sudden downpour transformed some streets into small rivers.

The city warned people against walking or driving through water or puddles which could be of an indeterminate depth.

“Please avoid driving during this time. If you must drive, drive slowly through the water,” it said.

Read more: 1,200 lightning strikes in Kamloops Fire Centre and more expected, BC Wildfire Service says

The rain and flooding also prompted the city to cancel a free music event with Bobby Garcia.

The BC Wildfire Service said the Kamloops Fire Centre had experienced more than 1,200 lightning strikes on Wednesday.

The series of thunderstorms has the service on high alert, with crews on standby across the southern portion of the province in case the lightning sparked any new fires.

